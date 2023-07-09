Miss na si LeBron James! Dwight Howard bet maglaro uli para sa Los Angeles Lakers

NAIS ni big man Dwight Howard na maglaro muli sa Los Angeles Lakers sa susunod na NBA season.

Minsan na rin siyang sinandalan ng Lakers sa puntusan at rebounds noong 2012-2013 season kung saan ay naging kakampi nito si Kobe Bryant.

Umalis sa LA si Howard noon ding summer ng 2013.

Bumalik siya sa bakuran ng Lakers noong 2019-2020 season kung saan si basketball superstar LeBron James naman ang kanyang naging kakampi.

“I know I can provide a team with 25 minutes of dominant basketball. And that’s not even scoring, that’s just playing defense, locking people up, protecting the paint, rebounding, and finishing around the basket. I’ve had my fun in the game. I just want to go out like a champ like I’m supposed to.” saad ni Howard.

Naging susi si Howard sa pagsilo ng Lakers ng titulo sa kanyang pagbabalik. malaking tulong siya noon kina James at Anthony Davis.

“It’s been crazy. It’s been crazy, but it’s just for some reason we just clicked. I don’t know, you could have a little girlfriend or whatever and it’s just, y’all done been together, y’all done broke up. You done tried other girlfriends but it’s just some type of connection y’all got,” ani Howard.

Sa katunayan, limang teams ang nasa radar ni Howard pero numero uno niya ang Lakers.

(Elech Dawa)