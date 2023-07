Jessica Simpson natural way raw ang pagpayat

Pinabulaanan ng singer na si Jessica Simpson na gumagamit siya ng gamot na Ozempic para mabawasan ang kanyang timbang.

Pinagdiinan ni Simpson na natural ang paraan ng kanyang pagpayat.

“Oh, Lord. I mean, it is not Ozempic. It’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.

“Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt. I am fortunate to have been every size, for my brand, understanding the women who buy our products and for my psyche,” paliwanag pa ng singer.

Ang Ozempic ay once-weekly injection na ginagamit sa paggamot ng Type 2 diabetes.

Ayon sa WebMD: “Ozempic is not approved for weight loss, but people taking it tend to lose weight. And some people are prescribed Ozempic off-label to help them lose weight.“

Matagal na ring issue ang paglaki ng katawan ni Simpson. Biktima raw siya parati ng body shaming at ginagawa naman daw niya ang makakaya niya para pumayat sa natural na paraan.

“I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it. I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right.” (Ruel Mendoza)