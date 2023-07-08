SM Mall of Asia, National Museum of the Philippines tinampok ‘ARt ‘ sa MOA

Nakipag-tandem ang SM Mall of Asia sa National Museum of the Philippines para sa Augmented Reality (AR) exhibit ng prominenteng art work ng mga Pinoy na idinisplay sa MOA Complex na may titulo ng ‘ARt in MOA.’

Ito ang unang partnership matapos magsanib ang dalawa para maghatid ng kakaibang experience sa mga SM Mall of Asia customer.

Lumagda ang dalawang partido sa Memorandum of Agreement sa National Museum of the Philippines noong June 9, 2023 upang ipormalisa ang partnership.

Ang National Museum ay kinatawan ni Director-General Jeremy Barns at Deputy Director-General for Museums Jorell Legaspi, habang sa panig ng SM Mall of Asia ay ni-represent nina Senior Assistant Vice President of Mall Operations, Mr. Perkin O. So at Assistant Vice President for Marketing, Ms. Krisel Raymundo- Ramilo.

Sa pahayag ni Deputy Director Legaspi sa pirmahan ay sinabi nitong: “[The National Museum looks] forward to… making other programs with SM that will be beneficial for both organizations … because our role to the Filipino people is to provide enjoyment, entertainment, and… access to our wonderful collection of fine arts and other cultural assets.”

Sa panig naman ng SM ay sinabi ni Mr. So na: “[SM is] truly honored to be partnering with our friends from the National Museum of the Philippines. We’re truly excited to be able to become a venue to enrich the lives of our customers on a day to day basis. We’re excited that the public will be able to experience these creations by the masters in our mall… Hopefully, we can make the public feel the importance and beauty of Philippine art.”

Tatagal ang exhibit hanggang Agosto 2023 na nagsimula noong Hunyo.

Makikita ng mga mall goer ang mga art work

na pinangasiwaan ng Fine Arts division ng National Museum of the Philippines sa mga itinalagang lugar sa MOA.

Tampok ang obra ng maraming

nirerespetong Filipino artists, gaya nina Félix Resurrección Hidalgo, Juan Luna, Fernando Amorsolo, Ang Kiukok, at Guillermo Tolentino, Ang ‘ARt in MOA” ay one-of-a-kind initiative na layong palakasin ang ugnayan ng mga Pilipino at kanilang ninuno.