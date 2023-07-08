Pinoy resto itinanghal na world’s legendary kainan

Kabilang ang 87-year old kainan na The Aristocrat Restaurant sa inilabas na listahan ng food and travel website na Taste Atlas para sa mga legendary resto sa mundo.

Nasungkit nito ang ika-108 na puwesto sa Top 150 na restaurants.

Itinatag ang Aristocrat taong 1936 sa Malate, Manila. Kilala at dinarayo ang kainan na ito bilang “home of the best chicken barbeque”.

Bukod dito, ilan sa mga best seller sa kanilang menu ay ang lumpiang Shanghai, beef mechado, pancit canton, at panghimagas na halo-halo!

“We are proud to represent our country’s wonderful food culture! According to the global food website TasteAtlas, The Aristocrat Restaurant is one of the 150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World! Come celebrate with us as we make the Philippines proud with this amazing achievement! #TheAristocratAt86 #LutoMulaSaPuso,” sey ng Aristocrat sa kanilang Facebook post. (Moises Caleon)