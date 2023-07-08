Donnie ‘Ahas’ Nietes uupakan bakanteng IBO bantam korona

KASADO na si four-division champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes laban kay Muhammad “Falcon” Waseem ng Pakistan para sa bakanteng International Boxing Organization (IBO) bantamweight title sa Hulyo 22 sa Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Matapos mabigong maagaw ang dating korona na World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior bantamweight title laban kay Kazuto Ioka ng Japan noong Hulyo 2022, tatangkain naman ngayon ng 41-anyos mula Bacolod City na buhayin ang kanyang karera sa professional boxing.

“Yes, tough training is going on and I am confident to pull off a win against Nietes who is, no doubt, a tough fighter,” wika ni Waseem.

“I have made a game plan and will box with him Insha Allah. Nietes has been a tough fighter and there is no doubt about it but his last fights have not been that good and I know how to fight against him in what could be a very crucial fight for me. I have been doing training for over five hours daily. The time is too short as hardly two weeks are at my disposal. I have achieved top fitness and am hopeful to achieve the required rhythm soon which will help me click in the fight.”

Sa panig ni Nietes, isabito sa tatlong Pilipino lamang na nakakuha ng apat na kampeonato sa apat na division kasama sina eight-division world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao at Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire, Jr.

Naghari si Nietes sa WBO mini-flyweight, WBO light flyweight, WBC flyweight at WBO super flyweight, tinanghal din siyang longest-reigning Filipino world champion simula 2014, kung saan hinigitan niya ang nilikha ni Boxing Hall of Famer Gabriel “Flash” Elorde noong 1967.

Bumagsak sa 43-2 at 23 knockouts ang kartada ni Nietes na sasabak sa unang pagkakataon sa bantamweight division na pinaghaharian ni Donaire, kasama ng ibang Filipinong boxer tulad nina Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas, Jonas “Zorro” Sultan, Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio at Reymart “Assassin” Gaballo.

