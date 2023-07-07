Mon Tulfo bilib sa Bilyonaryo reporter vs resibo scam

Pinuri ni dating special envoy to China na si Mon Tulfo si Bilyonaryo journalist Nancy Carvajal sa expose nito sa sindikatong nagbebenta ng pekeng resibo sa malalaking kompanya.

“Journalist Nancy Carvajal of Bilyonaryo.com does it again!” wika ni Tulfo.

Binalikan ng dating kolumnista ang naging malaking scoop ni Carvajal noon tungkol sa pork barrel scam na nauwi sa pagkakakulong ng ilang senador.

“When Carvajal was with PDI she exposed the multibillion-peso pork barrel scam that led to the conviction of Janet Napoles, the mastermind, and the jailing of several lawmakers who connived with her,” saad ni Tulfo.

“Now, as BILYONARYO.COM reporter, Carvajal has exposed a syndicate that sold fake BIR tax receipts to big companies,” dagdag niya.

Sa report ni Carvajal, isang source ang tinuro ang Brenterprise Corporation na pag-aari ni Bren Chong na nagbebenta umano ng mga pekeng resibo sa nasa 2,000 malalaki at maliliit na kompanya.

Ayon kay Tulfo, nalaman ni Carvajal ang tungkol sa bentahan ng pekeng resibo dahil sa kanyang `mole’.

Nagtungo raw siya sa Bureau of Internal Revenue ngunit wala umanong nangyari tungkol sa isyu, hanggang sa mailabas ito ni Carvajal.

“I planned to write about the tax-receipt syndicate after government agents would have raided the syndicate office at Eastwood,” wika ni Mon.

“Congratulations, Nancy! You’re a woman with big balls,” papuri niya pa kay Carvajal. (Ray Mark Patriarca)