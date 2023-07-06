WebClick Tracer

DepEd nagpramis, bonus ng mga guro lalabas na

Inanunsiyo ng Department of Education (DepEd) na maaari nang matanggap ng mga guro ang 2021 performance-based bonus (PBB) sa loob ng dalawa hanggang tatlong linggo oras na maisumite ng 15 rehiyon ang revised form na hinihingi ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Sinabi ni DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas na ang Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon at Mimaropa ang nagsusumite sa DBM ng Form 1.0 ng school-based personnel, na siyang kailangan para mailabas ang PBB.

“Ang pag-process ng DBM for all the regions will have to be between two to three weeks para i-process kasi nga very voluminous ‘yong recipients ng DepEd so they have to process for 15 regions and usually, it takes two to three weeks,” wika ni Bringas sa isang radio interview.

Nauna rito ay binanggit ng DBM na ang Form 1.0 ng 15 rehiyon maliban sa Metro Manila ay binalik sa Personnel Division, Bureau of Human Resource at Organizational Development para sa revalidation o revision bunsod ng mga dobleng entry, mga staff na hindi matagpuan sa Personal Services Itemization at Plantilla of Personnel, at iba pang dokumento.

Posibleng mauna umanong ilabas ang PBB ng mga guro sa Metro Manila matapos mag-isyu ng Special Allotment Release Order at Notice of Cash Allocation ang DBM ng halagang P950,942,317 sa DepEd.

