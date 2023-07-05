Nirekomenda dating sinibak sa LTFRB! Bautista ‘pumadrino’ ng pasaway sa LTO

Isang dating opisyal ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) na pinasibak ni dating Pangulong Joseph “Erap” Estrada noong 1998 dahil sa pag-isyu ng me­morandum na labag sa polisiya ng board, ang nirekomenda ni Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista na maging hepe ng Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Sa isang liham na may petsang Hunyo 27, 2023 at naka-address kay Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, inendorso ni Bautista ang rekomendasyon ni Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. kay Atty. Vigor Mendoza II upang maging Assistant Secretary ng Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Si Mendoza ng 1-UTAK ay dating nagsilbing board member at OIC ng LTFRB kung saan noong 1998 ay inirekomenda ng Presidential Commission Against Graft and Corruption (PCAGC) na sibakin sa puwesto at kinatigan naman ng Pangulo.

Base sa Administrative Order No. 97 na inisyu ng pa­ngulo, nilabag daw ni Mendoza ang Section 3(a), ng Republic Act (R.A.) No. 3019, as amended at Section 4(c), R.A. No. 6713 dahil sa pag-iisyu ng memorandum na may petsang October 29, 1998 at nag-uutos sa mga pinuno ng Technical and Legal Divisions ng LTFRB, na tanggapin lahat ng PUB applications para sa Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) ng rutang papasok sa Metro Manila, taliwas na pinaiiral na moratorium ng Board.

Nagpaliwanag pa noon si Mendoza na wala siyang ginawang mali dahil ginawa lang daw niya ang kalakaran sa LTFRB, bilang OIC ay may kapangyarihan siyang maglabas ng memorandum, tiniyak ang transparency sa lahat ng aplikasyon, hindi raw niya nilabag ang moratorium at hindi rin naargrabyado ang gobyerno dahil wala namang inisyung CPC.

“After a careful review of the records of the case, I am inclined to agree with the recommendation of the PCAGC and the pre­mises upon which it is based.

WHEREFORE, and as re­commended by the Presidential Commission against Graft and Corruption, respondent VIGOR D. MENDOZA II, Board Member, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Department of Transportation and Communications, is hereby DISMISSED from service, effective upon his receipt of this order,” ayon sa utos noon ni Estrada.

Ang namumuno ngayon sa LTO ay ang OIC na si Assistant Secretary Hector Villanueva, pumalit kay Jose Arturo “Jay Art” Tugade na napilitang mag-resign matapos makabangga si Bautista.

