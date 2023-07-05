Fiscal crisis sa ‘Pinas nakaamba

Malapit nang danasin ng Pilipinas ang fiscal crisis kung patuloy ang pag-utang ng bansa upang punan ang taunang budget deficit, ayon sa isang kongresista.

“Warning lang to our president. If you look at our first quarter figures, it’s not so good. Our tax to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) has fallen from 14.6% to 12.4%,” babala ni Albay Rep. Joey Salceda sa isang forum sa Maynila.

“Pag nag-11.8 ‘yan, I think it’s fiscal crisis because our capacity to provide for the needs of our people and to pay for our liabilities. In other words, in terms of our sustainable debt, I think the 11.8 will be at the critical stage,” dagdag ng chairman ng House committee on ways and means.

Tinukoy ng kongresista ang problema ng collection inefficiency at ang “non-responsiveness of the tax system to the emerging trade pattern”.

Aniya, kahit tumaas ng 5% ang koleksiyon ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), hindi naman ito tugma sa pag-angat ng ekonomiya.

Hindi rin kuntento si Salceda sa pagtaas ng revenue ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) dahil nangyari lang naman ito bunsod ng dami ng inaaangkat na produkto ng Pilipinas.

“Taon taon nangungutang tayo ng P1.3 trillion for deficit, plus yung nagmamature na P600M (loan) so P2 trillion. So araw araw tumatambling si national treasurer kung saan kukuha ng pera,” ani Salceda.

See Related Stories:

Hihirit lang ng proyekto – Albay cong Salceda pabida sa DOT slogan

Foreign investment bubuhos-Salceda