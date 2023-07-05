Daniel Radcliffe enjoy sa pagiging tatay

Sinusulit ni Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe ang kanyang pagiging ama sa kanyang baby boy dahil ilang buwan din siyang mawawala para sa gagawin niyang series na ‘Miracle Workers’.

Simula raw nang isilang ng kanyang girlfriend na si Erin Darke ang kanilang baby boy, hindi na raw siya nawala sa tabi nito. Na-enjoy daw niya ang maging first time dad.

“It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing. It’s a real privilege also to have this time with him. I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we’re having a great time,” sey ng aktor.

Pero kailangan na rin daw bumalik sa trabaho si Daniel at matagal siyang mawawala sa tabi ng kanyang baby boy.

“I think I’m gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year. So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective. I’ve always been selective, but I think I’ll probably work a little bit less for the next few years. I’ll never be stopping. I don’t think that’s good for me either. It’s one of the reasons I wanted to do the show to begin with. It’s the joy of it, is that you get to come back and do something different each time, and see what everyone else is doing that’s new and wonderful and crazy.” (Ruel Mendoza)

