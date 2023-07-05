Batanes kinilala ng UN bilang tourism observatory

Itinanghal ang Isla ng Batanes bilang kauna-unahang destinasyon sa ‘Pinas na nabigyan ng membership sa International Network of Sustainable Tourism Observatories (INSTO) ng United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Paglalarawan dito, “Batanes is committed to supporting the sustainable development of tourism based on evidence and a participatory approach. These commitments are instrumental in building a sustainable and resilient tourism sector that benefits the local people, the Ivatans, as well as visitors while ensuring environmental and cultural conservation.”

Ilan sa mga factor na ikinonsidera sa pagpili na ito ay ang turismo, ekonomiya, kapaligiran, at social outcomes ng lugar.

Ani ni Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco, “Being part of this network will allow us to better assess the impact of the growing tourism sector in the Batanes Islands and provide us with the relevant evidence to inform future policies and decisions to ensure that tourism is sustainable and resilient.”

Matatandaan din na nasungkit ng Batanes ang titulong ‘top tourist site’ mula sa The Travel at kinilala bilang ‘beautiful secluded beaches’ ng travel magazine na Tripzilla noong May 2023.

Talaga namang ‘di nauubos ang ganda na kayang i-offer ng ‘Pinas! (Moises Caleon)