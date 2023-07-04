Sergio Veloso bagong coach ng Ateneo women’s volley

IPAPARADA ng Ateneo women’s volleyball team ang bagong coach na si Sergio Veloso simula sa 86th University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) tournament sa susunod na taon.

Sumabak na din ang Brazilian coach sa mga liga sa Brazil, Maldives at Bahrain na bumuo ng mga coaching programs mula sa mga kabataan at professional volleyball players.

“His championship experience as well as expertise in technical skills analysis and strategic planning will help the team prepare for their upcoming tournaments,” pahayag ng Ateneo sa kanilang statement.

“Coach Sergio takes over the head coach role for the Women’s Volleyball Team and brings with him more than 37 years of successfully forming programs and coaching young and professional volleyball players in Brazil, Maldives, and Bahrain.”

Nanatili sa Katipunan-based squad sina Roma Mae Doromal, Alexis Miner, Lyann De Guzman, Takako Fujimoto, Yvanna Sulit at Faye Sophia Nisperos matapos umakyat sa pro sina Vanessa Gandler (Cignal HD Spikers), Joan Narit at Sofia Ildefonso (Farm Fresh Foxies) at Faith Nisperos (Akari Chargers).

(Gerard Arce)