Robert De Niro nagluluksa

Nagluluksa ngayon ang Hollywood actor na si Robert De Niro dahil sa tragic death ng kanyang 19-year old grandson na si Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez.

Sa naging statement ng 79-year old actor, sinabi niyang, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Ayon naman sa ina ni Leo na si Drena De Niro, “It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”

Si Drean mismo ang nag-confirm ng pagpanaw ng kanyang anak via social media, “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Hindi nagbigay si Drena ng anumang detalye sa sanhi ng pagkamatay ng kanyang anak na si Leo, pero mula sa spokesperson ng NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, natagpuan si Leo na unconscious at unresponsive sa isang Manhattan apartment.

Na-pronounce na itong dead ng rumespondeng EMS sa 911 call na ginawa ng alas-dos ng madaling araw.

(Ruel Mendoza)