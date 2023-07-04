Isang sakong bigas sa bawat senior citizen, hinirit

Inihain sa Kamara de Representantes ang isang panukala na naglalayong bigyan ng isang sakong bigas ang mga senior citizen kada tatlong buwan.

Aamiyendahan ng House Bill 6787 na akda ni Parañaque City Rep. Edwin Olivarez ang Expanded Senior Citizens Act upang madagdagan ang mga benepisyo ng mga senior citizen.

“This is intended to raise the standard of living of senior citizens and help improve their quality of life considering that senior citizens and help improve their quality of life conside­ring that senior citizens have limited financial capacity as a result of declining health and retirement from their respective employments,” sabi ni Olivarez.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, ang Department of Social Welfare and Development ang inaatasan na mamigay ng bigas. (Billy Begas)

