Frasco ‘di pa lusot sa DOT scandal

Hindi pa lusot si Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco kahit sinibak na ang DDB Philippines na siyang gumawa ng kontrobersyal na “Love the Philippines” touris­m logo kung saan natuklasan ang kinopyang stock footage mula sa ibang bansa.

Ito’y dahil sa posibleng imbestigahan ng Kamara de Representantes ang nasabing isyu, ayon kay Albay Rep. Joey Salceda.

“Sa ngayon, makikita mo naman ang mga statement, mga press release they are contradictory. So, a congressional inquiry will definitely be inevitable in this case. In the meantime, I don’t think that the flaw is irreversible,” wika ng kongresista sa interview ng ANC nitong Martes.

Matatandaan na inamin ng DDB ang pagkakamali pero nagpaliwanag sila na hindi dapat ito ipapalabas sa social media dahil isa lang itong “mood video to excite internal stakeholders about the campaign.”

Hindi naman kinagat ni Salceda ang paliwanag ng ad agency.

“The bid was awarded in March, indicating the contract by now is in its fourth month, making it unlikely the video was initial. In short, sinungaling ang DDB,” diin pa niya.

Samantala, isang grupo naman ng mga public official sa Cebu ang lumagda sa manifesto upang suportahan si Frasco sa kinakaharap nitong kontro­bersya. Kabilang sa lumagda sa manifesto ay 11 kongresista at 53 mayor ng lalawigan.

“We maintain that this barrage of criticisms in social and mainstream media is aimed at destroying neither the DOT nor the concerned private advertisement agency, but Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco herself,” ayon sa manifesto.

“We strongly believe this demolition job to be perpetrated by individuals with their own questionable agenda, perhaps to sway the trust and confidence of President Marcos in a Cebuana,” dugtong pa nila.

