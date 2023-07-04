Abangers sa utos ni PBBM! DOH babaklasin na public health emergency sa COVID

Hinihintay na lamang ng Department of Health (DOH) ang opisyal na abiso ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. para opisyal na alisin ang public health emergency sa bansa kaugnay sa COVID-19.

Sa press briefing sa Malacañang, sinabi ni Health Secretary Teddy Herbosa na sinang-ayunan na ng pangulo ang mungkahing alisin na ang public health emergency status sa bansa dahil pahupa na ang sitwasyon sa COVID-19.

Itinuturing na lamang aniya ngayon ang COVID-19 na isa sa mga respiratory illnesses kaya maaari ng alisin ang public health emergency status.

“Yes, his instruction to me is really to recover from COVID and be able to get back the economy kasi we’ve lost a lot in the economy from the restrictions,” ani Herbosa.

Hinihintay na lamang aniya ang resolusyon ng Inter-Agency task Force (IATF) para opisyal na alisin ang public health emergency status na itinaas noong nagsisimula pa lamang ang COVID pandemic.

“I am just waiting for that IATF resolution. So, the IATF Resolution for this was issued by my predecessor, OIC Vergeire. So, if that is not yet signed, I will follow it up with a reiteration. We are headed there. We are on the path, as I said. I told the president, thank you for bringing us out of the pandemic,” dagdag ni Herbosa. (Aileen Taliping)

