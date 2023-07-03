Ryan Seacrest napiling host ng ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Opisyal na si Ryan Seacrest bilang bagong host ng American game show na ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2024.

In-announce sa isang official statement galing sa Sony Pictures Television na ang 48-year old ‘American Idol’ host ang papalit sa magre-retire na si Pat Sajak.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” sey ni Seacrest na pumirma na ng isang multi-year agreement bilang host at consultant ng ‘Wheel of Fortune’.

Nakilala si Seacrest bilang long-time host ng ‘American Idol’ for 21 seasons. Co-host din siya ni Kelly Ripa sa morning show na ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’. At host and producer din siya top-rated radio show ng 102.7 KIIS-FM sa Los Angeles.

Noong nakaraang June 12 ay sinabi na nga ni Sajak na mag-retire na siya sa pag-host ng game show after 40 years.

Si Seacrest din daw ang isa sa choices ni Sajak na puwedeng pumalit sa kanya dahil sa magandang track record nito at experience bilang isang TV and radio host. (Ruel Mendoza)