NGO worker timbog sa 55 kaso ng terorismo

Timbog ang miyembro ng isang non-government organization (NGO) dahil sa 55 kaso ng terorismo bunsod ng pagi­ging financier umano ng mga terorista sa isinagawang operasyon noong Sabado sa bayan ng Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

Ayon kay Police Regional Office (PRO) 10 director Police Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, dinakip sa bisa ng warrant of arrest na inilabas ni Presiding Judge Alberto Pantonial Quinto ng Regional Trial Court Branch 1, Iligan City, Lanao Norte ang suspek na si Aileen Manipol Villarosa, 41, mi­yembro ng Rural Missionaries of the Philippines – Northern Mindanao Region, at residente ng Purok Palmera, Barangay Sta. Clara, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

Nahaharap si Villarosa sa 55 bilang ng kasong paglabag sa Republic Act 10168 o Terrorism Financing sa ilalim ng Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.

Nasa kustodiya ito ngayon ng Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 10 sa Vicente G. Alajar sa Lapisan, Cagayan de Oro City.

“We remain steadfast in combating terrorism and its related activities. We are committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of our communities. We also urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may pose a threat to our nation,” pahayag ni Macaraeg. (Edwin Balasa)