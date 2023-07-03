DOT tsinugi ad agency: Paul Soriano kaladkad sa tourism video scandal

Nakaladkad ang pangalan ni Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications Paul Soriano sa kontrobersiyal na “Love the Philippines” tourism slogan ng Department of Tourism (DOT) na nabistong gumamit ng stock footage mula sa ibang bansa at hindi sa Pilipinas.

Ayon sa rebelasyon ng isang netizen, ang DDB Philippines daw ang gumawa ng storyboard ng tourism slogan pero noong naaprubahan ay umeksena na raw ang mister ng actress-host Toni Gonzaga.

Nagkabanggaan pa raw ang creative director at si Soriano kaya isa pang creative director ng DDB ang pinalit pero huli na dahil natapos na ng DOT at ni Soriano ang proyekto.

“So those scenes in question now is not the agency’s fault. Paul Soriano should take accountability for those. But he is not even mentioned in their official statement,” ayon sa netizen.

“Remember how involved he was with the “We give the world our best” campaign. Turns out it was a Paul Soria­no’s project. Looks like anything creative, he can very well get involved. After all, he has Junior’s confidence. DDB needs to play along if they want a gov’t contract,” tweet ni @anakmartiallaw.

Naglitawan din ang mga tweet na si Soriano at ang DDB ay dating nagkasama sa paggawa ng ads ng Duty Free Philippines. May mga tweet din na hindi lang P50 milyon ang halaga ng ads kundi P250 milyon.

Samantala, pinutol na ng (DOT) ang kanilang kontrata sa DDB Philippines matapos mabistong kinopya nito ang video na ginamit sa audio-visual presentation (AVP) ng “Love the Phi­lippines” tourism slogan.

“As DDB Philippines has publicly apologized, taken full responsibility, and admitted in no uncertain terms, that non-original materials were used in their AVP, reflecting an abject fai­lure to comply with their obligation/s under the contract and a direct contravention with the DOT’s objectives for the enhanced tourism branding, the DOT hereby exercises its right to proceed with termination proceedings against its contract with DDB,” ayon sa DOT.

Ang blogger na si Sass Rogando Sasot ang unang nagsiwalat na limang video ang kinopya ng DOT mula sa stock footage. Wala pang pahayag si Soriano sa pagkakadawit ng kanyang pangalan sa kontrobersyal na ads. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

