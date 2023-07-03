DENR kinalampag sa Palompon, Leyte pollution

Kinalampag ni Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez ang Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) na agarang umaksiyon sa ma­lawakang polusyon ng tubig, lupa at hangin sa Palompon, Leyte dulot ng tinatapon na dumi ng manok sa Albuera-Tinagan stream system na tumatagos sa Ormoc Bay.

Nauna nang hinikayat ni Gomez ang House Committee on Environment and Natural Resources na maghain ng criminal at administrative charges sa Office of the Ombudsman laban kay Palompon Mayor Ramon Oñate at asawang si Lourdes dahil sa umano’y paglabag sa land at environmental laws.

Iginiit din ng kongresista sa komite na bumalangkas ng report upang makasuhan ang mag-asawa at ang DENR regional office, sa paglabag umano sa Forestry Act at environmental management laws dahil sa environment pollution.

“The DENR leadership should not keep a deaf ear and a blind eye to the environmental crimes happening in Palompon and Albuera. It should act fast to stop the destruction of the municipalities’ water, soil and air resources,” giit pa ni Gomez.

Sa House Resolution No. 778, binanggit ni Gomez na apektado ng polusyon mula sa DBSN Farms Agriventures Corp. ng mga Oñate, ang dalawang munisipalidad kung saan nag-o-ope­rate ang farm.

See Related Stories:

DENR employee swak sa prestihiyosong Yale U

Tagumpay ni Richard Gomez sa shooting kinilala ng Kamara