Catriona patuloy sa pagtulong sa mga batang may bingot

Kahit limang taon na ang nakalipas noong maging Miss Universe 2018 si Catriona Gray, patuloy pa rin ang pagtulong niya sa mga batang may cleft palate o bingot sa pamamagitan ng Smile Train.

Kung ang ibang beauty queens after ng kanilang reign ay pinasok ang showbiz para maging artista at TV host, si Catriona kahit nasa showbiz rin ay patuloy pa rin sa kanyang advocacy na tumulong sa maraming kabataan sa Pilipinas man ito o sa ibang bansa.

Kasalukuyang nasa Indonesia si Queen Cat para sa Smile Train Indonesia. Higit na 115,000 cleft surgeries ang nagawa na roon na nagpabago sa buhay ng maraming kabataan.

Post ni Catriona sa kanyang Instagram, “Spend the day with the @smiletrainindonesia team and I! To date, ST Indonesia has provided over 115,000+ cleft surgeries and changed and impacted the lives of so many more. That’s because when a child is provided comprehensive cleft care – not only are they able to overcome the health challenges, but their families – and therefore – communities are positively impacted too. We still need your support. You can help further the work of smile train by donating at www.smiletrain.org or simply helping us to spread awareness about cleft care and also working to dismantle the miseducation and stigma surrounding cleft. A huge thank you to the @smiletrainindonesia team who allowed me to witness their work and meet their patients and families.”

Binisita rin ni Catriona ang isang halfway home kunsaan nakatira pansamantala ang ilang patients at ang kanilang pamilya na galing sa mahabang biyahe para lang makatanggap ng libreng treatment mula sa Smile Train.

“We then visited @yayasansenyumbali – which acts as a half-way home – providing accommodations to patients and their families who travel far distances to receive their treatment. They also actively participate in medical missions, as well as extending care, not only to cleft patients but also to patients with craniofacial anomalies. Here, I was taught a traditional Balinese dance but have to say, I feel like the children definitely ‘outdanced’ me hehe,” caption pa ng former Miss Universe.

So nice! (Ruel Mendoza)

