Ad agency umamin: DOT slogan kinopya sa abroad

Nabuking ang Department of Touris­m (DOT) na hindi pala kinunan sa Pilipinas ang ilang clip na ginamit sa kanilang promotional video para sa “Love the Philippines” slogan.

Sa Facebook post ng blogger na si Sass Rogando Sasot, kanyang idinetalye kung saan nanggaling ang mga video na ginamit sa video ng DOT.

Ang mga ito ay nanggaling sa stock footage site na Storyblocks.com, ang masama pa ay hindi galing sa Pilipinas ang mga naturang clip.

Ilan sa eksena na gagamitin sana sa pag-promote ng Pilipinas ay kuha pala sa Indonesia, Thailand, Switzerland at UAE.

“So far, at least FIVE SCENES of the #LoveThePhilippines tourism video launch of Department of Tourism – Phi­lippines are stock footages taken from different locations,” ayon kay Sasot.

Agaran namang ipinag-utos ni DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco ang malalimang imbestigasyon sa nasabing isyu.

“The DOT is currently conducting an exhaustive investigation to determine the veracity of, and to gather the full faculty of facts on, these allegations,” ayon sa statement ng ahensiya.

Sabi ni Frasco, bago nila nilabas ang tourism ads ay kinausap nila ang DDB Philippines upang beripikahin na orihinal ang mga materyales na ginamit sa video at kinumpirma naman ito ng ad agency.

Nag-sorry naman ang DDB Philippines sa paggamit ng stock footages sa ginawa nilang tourism video.

“While the use of stock footage in mood videos is standard practice in the industry, the use of foreign stock footag­e was an unfortunate oversight on our agency’s part. Proper screening and approval processes should have been strictly followed. The use of foreign stock footage in a campaign promoting the Philippines is highly inappropriate, and contradictory to the DOT’s objectives,” ayon sa DDB Philippines.

Nanindigan naman ang DOT na hindi nila babayaran ang nasabing video. Umaabot umano sa P49 milyon ang gastos sa bagong tourism slogan pero aabutin ng higit P200 milyon ang pagpapalaganap sa buong mundo.