‘Sayang P20 million’ Enrile binoldyak DOT slogan

Mismong miyembro ng gabinete ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang pumuna sa inilunsad na tourism slogan ng Department of Tourism (DOT) dahil masyado nang mahal, posibleng hindi kagatin ng mga dayuhang turista.

Kung siya lang ang masusunod, sinabi ni Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile na mas mabuting panatilihin na lang ang “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” kaysa naman sa “Love the Philippines”.

“Mas gusto ko ‘yong “It’s more fun in the Philippines” dahil ang mga turista ay nagbibiyahe, nagpupunta sa mga bansa dahil gusto nilang maligaya for different reasons,” paliwanag ni Enrile sa programang “Dito sa Bayan ni Juan” sa SMNI nitong Sabado.

“But “Love the Philippines”? I doubt whether an Italian or a Chinese love the Philippines or an American for that matter,” giit pa niya.

Aniya, kaya lang naman nagpupunta sa Pilipinas ang mga dayuhang turista ay para maging masaya at hindi para mahalin ang ating bansa.

“They will come to the Philippines because they have not seen it and they want to see what is there in the Philippines not to love it but to enjoy it,” katuwiran ni Enrile.

“Kung ako mas mabuti pang sabihin mong enjoy the Philippines,” diin ni Enrile. “Hindi ba maglalakbay ka para mag-enjoy ka, not to love but to enjoy?”

Sa naturang programa, ipinakita ng mga co-host ang kontrobersiyal na tourism slogan kay Enrile.

“‘Yan ang P50 million?” sambit pa ng Cabinet member.

“I think medyo duda ako sa slogan na ‘yan. Maski tayo marami sa atin will never say ‘I love the Philippines.’ We enjoy the Philippines. They like the Philippines but I doubt out of 100 tourists­, I doubt whether we get 30 percent who will say I love the Philippines” paghahamon pa niya.

“Sasabihin ba ng tu­rista ‘I love the traffic in the Philippines?’”dagdag pa ni Enrile.

