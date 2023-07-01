Hontiveros pinapabusisi sa PNP pag-aresto kay Awra

Nais paimbestigahan ni Senadora Risa Hontiveros ang nangyari kay Awra Briguela.

“We urge the PNP leadership to investigate the arrest of Awra Briguela, as well as the way it was conducted on an unarmed woman. ‘Yong nagtanggol pa sa kaibigan na hinarass, siya pa ang inaresto,” tweet ni Hontiveros.

Dagdag pa ng senadora, dapat umano ay “nakatututok tayo sa totoong krimen.”

“Under the Safe Space­s Act, we urge law enforcement to investigate the alleged harassment of the women, Zayla & Mary Joy, being defended that night. Dapat nakatututok tayo sa totoong krimen.”

Humirit din ito ng katarungan para sa sinapit ni Awra.

“This reflects poorly on the capabilities of the PNP. A case of the narrow-sightedness and injustice of transphobia and misogy­ny. #JusticeForAwra” bahagi ng tweet ng mambabatas.

Kamakailan lang ay kinasuhan si Awra ng physical injuries, alarm and scandal, disobedience to authority at direct assault sa Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.

Inaresto ito dahil sa nangyaring kaguluhan sa isang bar sa Poblacion, Makati City.

