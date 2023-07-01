Hagedorn umangal sa hatol ng Sandiganbayan

Muling pinanindigan ni Palawan Rep. Edward Hagedorn ang kanyang pagiging inosente matapos hatulang guilty ng Sandiganbayan sa malversation case.

“I would like to clarify that while the charge against me pertains to Malversation, this case does not involve any taking or misuse of public funds. It is about PNP-issued firearms which I was accused of not returning,” diin ni Hagedorn.

“However, I maintain my innocence of these charges and I maintain that I turned these firearms over to the PNP. I firmly believe that the evidence will eventually vindicate me,” dugtong pa niya.

Hinatulan ng Sandiganbayan si Hagedorn na makulong ng mula 2 hanggang 7 taon matapos matuklasang guilty sa malversation of public property.

Nag-ugat ang malversation case sa inihaing reklamo ni da­ting Mayo­r Lucio Bayron noong 2016 dahil sa kabuuang 20 armalite rifles na inisyu at tinanggap ni Hagedorn bilang city mayor, 6 lamang ang sinoli sa pagtatapos ng kanyang termino noong 2013. (Eralyn Prado)