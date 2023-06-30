Jane, Ria mapusok, mapangahas sa bagong serye

Sobrang mapangahas ang mga eksena nina Jane Oineza, JC de Vera, Ria Atayde, Tony Labrusca sa bagong afternoon serye ng ABS-CBN at TV5 na ‘Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin’.

Sa pinasilip na teaser ng JRB Creative Productions, nababalot ng sikreto, galit, paghihiganti ang dalawang power couples.

Sobrang happy at excited si Jane sa kanyang bagong serye, na unpredictable nga raw at puno ng pasabog.

“Mae-excite sila dahil sa twist and turn of events and also super excited ako dahil it sounds very intense at malaman ‘yung gagawin namin kaya I’m excited to collaborate with Direk FM (Reyes) and the whole team to work on this,” sabi ni Jane.

Ayon naman kay ABS-CBN Head of TV Production at Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, isang malaking pagsubok ang pagbabalik sa afternoon timeslot kaya naman malaki ang tiwala niya sa powerhouse cast ng ‘Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin’.

“Ito ang pagbabalik natin sa afternoon drama so this will be a tall order for all of us, pero hindi kami nagkamali sa mga pinili ni Direk FM Reyes, JRB, at ng management na pagsama-samahin kayo. We’re very excited to witness the magic and the collaboration of all your talents,” saad pa ni Dyogi.

Bukod kina Jane, JC, Ria, Tony, makakasama rin sa serye sina Joko Diaz, Maila Gumila, Kim Rodriguez, Nico Antonio at Aya Fernandez. (Dondon Sermino)

