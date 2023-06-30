Hihirit lang ng proyekto – Albay cong Salceda pabida sa DOT slogan

Hindi pinaboran ni Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman ang pahayag ni Albay Rep. Joey Salceda kaugnay ng hindi umano pagbibigay ng prayoridad sa bulkang Ma­yon sa pinakahuling promotional video ng Department of Tourism (DOT).

Sa isang sulat kay Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, sinabi ni Lagman na ang pahayag ni Salceda ay “essentially political soundbite.”

“I fully agree with your observation that his criticism is obviously premature as the fresh tourism initiatives of DOT under your leadership are still in the process of unfolding and would equally promote all Philippine tourist attractions and destinations,” sabi ni Lagman.

Ang pinakamaganda umanong argumento sa ‘parochial view’ ni Salceda ay ang mga ginagawa ni Frasco para mapaunlad ang turismo sa bulkang Mayon.

“The best argument against Rep. Salceda’s parochial view on the supposed low priority accorded to the Mayon Volcano is your resolve to address the lack of potable water supply to the Mayon Tourism Complex, including the newly renovated Mayon Skyline Hotel (formerly Mayon Rest House), which was funded upon my initiative,” sabi pa ni Lagman sa sulat.

Binanggit din ni Lagman ang taunang paglalagay ng pondo para sa pagpapaganda ng Mayon Parks Road patu­ngo sa Mayon Tourism Complex.

“I am fully supportive of your reinvigorated program to best promote and sustain Philippine tourism,” dagdag pa ni Lagman. (Billy Begas)

