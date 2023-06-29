Zubiri pumiyok sa kinalikot na Maharlika bill

Pinabulaanan ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri ang alegasyon na kinalikot ang kontrobersyal na Mahar¬lika Investment Fund (MIF) bill.

“There’s no such thing as tampering. There was never a plan to tamper. There was no sinister move to tamper the measure. There’s no tampering that took place,” diin ni Zubiri sa isang forum sa Senado.

“We just want to put on record that we just reflected the true intention of the provisions as reflected on the transcript of records,” dagdag pa niya.

Noong Hunyo 21, nilagdaan ni Zubiri ang MIF bill sa kabila ng isyu ng dobleng probisyon sa prescriptive period. Paliwanag niya, ang kopya ng MIF bill na may probisyon sa prescriptive period ay isang draft at hindi pa pinal na enrolled copy ng panukala.

Binanggit pa niya ang liham ni Senador Mark Villar, ang sponsor ng MIF bill, na ang prescriptive period ay dapat sa ilalim ng iisang section lamang. (Dindo Matining)

