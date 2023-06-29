Cavaliers sinikwat huling UNTV Cup EFO semis berth

Pinadapa ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cavaliers ang Judiciary Magis, 70-57, para sa huling semis berth ng UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off nitong Miyekoles sa Paco Arena sa Maynila.

Sa pamumuno ng mga atake ni Marlo Jomalesa, hindi nahirapan ang Cavaliers para kunin ang fourth and last semis berth sa seven-team tournament na magbibigay ng P1 million sa mapipiling charity ng magkakampeon.

Humarabas si Jomalesa ng 13 points at 4 rebounds, katuwang si Egverr Jonathan Abutin na may 11 points, 4 rebounds at 3 steals.

Tatapat ang Cavaliers sa mabigat na laban sa Final Four kontra top-seeded PNP Responders sa Linggo.

Nakamit ng Responders, pinamunuan ng 40 points ni Joel De Mesa, ang No. 1 seed matapos araruhin ang GSIS Furies, 110-51, tungo sa 5-1 baraha.

Salpukan sa isa pang semis pairing ang Senate Sentinels at Office of the President Executives.

Tumapos ang Senate, OP at AFP sa identical 4-2 records pero nakuha ng Sentinels ang No. 2 spot dahil sa superior quotient kasunod ang Executives. (Abante Sports)

See Related Story:

Sonny Angara inangklahan Senate Sentinels sa UNTV Cup semifinals