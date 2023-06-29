Bulkang Taal pumutok

Naalarma ang mga residente sa paligid ng Bulkang Taal sa Batangas nang pumutok ito at magbuga ng makapal na usok at abo noong Miyerkoles ng madaling-umaga.

Sa ulat ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), tumagal ng dalawang minuto ang phreatic eruption ng bulkan ganap na alas 12:54 ng madaling-araw.

Abot sa taas na 820 talampakan o 250 metro ang ibinuga nitong usok at abo, ayon pa sa ulat.

Samantala, sinabi ni Phivolcs director Teresito “Toto” Bacolcol na mahina lang naman ang pagsabog at hindi kailangang ilikas ang mga residente sa paligid ng bulkan.

Nangyayari aniya ito kapag nagkaroon ng kontak ang mainit na mga materyal sa loob ng bulkan.

‘The burst was just low and only 250 meters. It’s just over its crater so there is no need to evacuate people living beyond the permanent danger zone. Phreatic eruptions are steam-driven explosions that occur when water beneath the ground or on the surface is heated by magma, lava, hot rocks or new volcanic deposits,’ diin ni Bacolcol.

See Related Story:

Bulkang Taal nagbabanta pa rin