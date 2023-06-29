Babaratin daw kasi ang kontrata! James Harden dehins babalikan Houston

MALABO nang mangyari ang balikan ng Houston Rockets at ng kasalukuyang star guard ng Philadelphia 76ers na si one-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) James Harden.

Base sa report ni Kelly Iko ng The Athletic, wala na sa radar ni Harden ang dating team na pinaglaruan niya ng walong season dahil babaratin lamang umano ang kanyang kontrata.

“In recent days, I’ve understood that Houston is no longer an option for James,” paliwanag ni Iko sa Twitter live stream kahapon.

“I would call them out of the running. James was never interested in taking some kind of discount two years in a row. He made, what, $34-35 million this year? He could stand to make 50 to 52 (million). He was not going to take a discount, and the Rockets were never going to pay him that kind of max money.”

Malakas umano ang ugong na mananatili na lang si Harden sa Philadelphia para makasama si reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

Kumana si ang 33-anyos na si Harden ng 21.0 points, 10.7 assists at 6.1 rebounds sa loob ng 58 games sa nagdaang 2022-2023 NBA season para sa Sixers.

Umabot sa second round ng Eastern Conference ang third seed Philadelphia pero kinapos sa Game 7 kontra Boston Celtics. (Abante Sports)

See Related Story:

James Harden ikakadena; Tobias Harris gigil sipain