Record high! Nakolekta sa Pag-IBIG home loan pumalo ng P51.97B  

Sumirit sa 92.53% ang loan ratio ng Pag-IBIG Fund, nadoble ang 53% housing loan payment collection sa unang limang buwan ng taon.

Mula Enero hanggang Mayo ang ahensya ay nakakolekta ng P31.97 billion sa home loan, mataas ng 15 percent o P4.22 billion mas mataas sa halaga ng nakolekta sa katulad na panahon noong 2022.

Ang halaga ay tinuring ding record-high pagdating sa home loan payments na nakolekta ng ahensya.

“We are happy to report that our total collections for the first five months of the year already stand as the highest in our history. Strong collections not only reinforce Pag-IBIG Fund’s financial sustainability, but also benefits our members because the amount we collect are then ploughed back to our housing portfolio so that more members can avail of our home loans. This is one of our ways of heeding President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s call in solving the country’s housing backlog under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino or 4PH Program,” pahayag ni Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, na sya ring namumuno sa Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development at 11-miyembro ng Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Samantala, sinabi ni Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta na dahil sa patuloy na malakas na koleksiyon ng ahensya sa home loan payments sa unang limang buwan ngayong taon, ang Pag-IBIG Fund’s performing loans ratio ay patuloy na sumisirit.

Mula sa 90.69 percent noong December nakaraang taon ay umakyat ng 92.53 hanggang nitong Mayo.

“We are grateful to our members for their efforts in fulfilling their payment obligations on their loans. Their on-time payments are clearly reflective of their trust in us as we continue to provide relevant programs and services to respond to their needs. Our strong collections and PLR would allow us to not only address the loan needs of our members, but also to keep our interest rates low despite the prevailing market conditions. These are all part of our Lingkod Pag-IBIG commitment to provide accessible and affordable home loans for each Filipino worker,” ani Acosta.