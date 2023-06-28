Klay Thompson bibisita sa ‘Pinas

BIBISITA sa bansa si Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson para daluhan ang Anta Philippines’ “Shock The Game” 4-on-4 basketball tournament finals sa Agosto 31 sa SM Megamall Fashion Hall sa EDSA-Ortigas.

May 64 teams lang ang naglaban-laban nakaraang taon at ngayon ay domoble at naging 128 koponan na ang magtatagisan ng husay sa eight-day competition.

“It will be bigger and better. Bigger kasi may nationals na tayo. Better because teams have been preparing, unlike last year when we introduced the concept nanibago sila lahat,” saad ni coach Gabby Severino, commissioner ng Anta PH Shock The Game.

Nag-umpisa ang elimination legs para sa Shock The Game 2023 noong Hunyo 24 sa Epsilon Chi Center UP Diliman.

Sa darating na Hulyo 2 na ang susunod na elims, gaganapin ito sa Gen. Trias Sports Complex, sunod na ang San Sebastian College, Pampanga sa Hulyo 16, San Beda, Manila (August 5), Adamson University (August 13), San Beda Alabang (August 20) at Enderun Colleges (August 27).

“Expect to have an Anta store near you as we open in all the major regions of the Philippines from Tuguegarao to Davao. There will also be a couple of surprise announcements in the next few months. This is an exciting time to be an Anta consumer,” dagdag ni Severino.

Sa finals manonood si four-time NBA champion Thompson.

Ang UP Fighting Maroons, binubuo nina Mark Belmonte, Janjan Felicilda, Nico Tan, Alejandro Shah at tournament MVP Reyland Torres ang nagkampeon nakaraang taon. (Elech Dawa)

