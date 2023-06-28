Gadon sinipa ng Korte Suprema

Tinanggalan ng Supreme Court (SC) ng lisensya bilang abogado si Presidential adviser on poverty alleviation Lorenzo ‘Larry’ Gadon matapos nitong murahin at sabihang makipag-sex na lang sa aso ang journalist na si Raissa Robles noong panahon ng kampanya.

Sa botong 15-0, nagdesisyon ang Supreme Court En Banc na i-disbar si Gadon dahil sa mga sinabi nito kay Robles na naging viral sa social media noong nakaraang taon.

“There is no room in this noble profession for misogyny and sexism. The court will never tolerate abuse, in whatever form, especially when perpetrated by an officer of the court,” ayon sa SC.

Binanggit ng SC na ang video clip ay “indisputably scandalous that it discredits the legal profession.”

Nilabag daw ni Gadon ang Canon 2 on Propriety ng Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability kung saan ang mga abogado ay dapat kumikilos na may “propriety and maintain the appearance of propriety in personal and professional dealings, observe honesty, respect and courtesy, and uphold the dignity of the legal profession consistent with the highest standards of ethical behavior.”

Sinabi naman ni Gadon na masyadong malupit ang parusang pinataw ng SC pero nangako itong maghahain ng motion for reconsideration.

“My remedy and reaction to this is to file a Motion for Reconsideration on the ground that the penalty is too harsh for the alleged cause which was my outburst against a reporter who was blatantly spreading lies against President BBM during the campaign period,” ani Gadon.

Suportado pa rin ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. si Gadon sa kabila ng SC decision.

“He will continue on his new role as Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation as there are urgent matters that need to be done in the President’s anti-poverty programs. The President believes he will do a good job,” saad ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia/Aileen Taliping)

