The Weeknd ipo-produce ng album si Madonna

Isa sa dream ng singer na si Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. The Weeknd ay ang mag-produce ng album para sa idolo niyang si Madonna.

Nagkaroon ang Grammy Award winner ng collaboration with Madonna sa single titled ‘Popular’ na kasama sa soundtrack ng HBO series ni The Weeknd na ‘The Idol’. Dahil maganda ang feedback sa naturang single, gusto nang paghandaan ng singer ang pag-produce ng album for Madonna.

“I’ve always wanted to work with her. I’ve always wanted to write and produce a Madonna album… well, co-produce with her, of course… because she’s a visionary and she has such a singular vision. I just want to come into her world and create a classic Madonna album. That was always my dream. So this can be… Hopefully this is the appetizer for that,” sey ni The Weeknd sa website ng Apple Music.

Noong mabasa ni Madonna ang interview ni The Weeknd, ni-repost niya ang screengrab ng interview sa kanyang Instagram at nilagyan niya ng words na “Let’s Goooooo!”

Bukod kay The Weekend, ang ilan pang collab ni Madonna ay with Sam Smith sa single na ‘Vulgar’. Meron din siyang single na ‘True Love’ with Christine and the Queens, at isa pa with pop maestro Max Martin na ilu-launch sa kanyang ‘Celebration’ hits tour on July 15 sa Vancouver, Canada. (Ruel Mendoza)