Romualdez kinilala papel ng mga employer

Nakalinya na ang mga mahahalagang reporma upang lalo pang makahikayat ng maraming investor at makapaglikha ng maraming trabaho para sa magandang kinabukasan ng mga Pilipino.

Ito ang naging mensahe ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez sa ginanap na 44th National Conference of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) matapos na bigyan nito ng pagkilala ng mahalagang papel ng mga employer sa progreso ng bansa.

“The Philippine government, under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr, recognizes this and is committed to fostering an environment that bolsters your efforts,” saad ni Romualdez.

Pinasalamat ng Speaker ang mga business leaders sa ipinakitang katatagan at tibay sa pagharap sa hamong dala ng COVID-19 pandemic sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatuloy ng kanilang negosyo para lamang masigurong may mapagkakitaan ang milyong Pilipino noong panahon ng krisis.

“Our President, Bongbong Marcos, and we in the 19th Congress recognize and appreciate your significant role, not only as economic drivers but as stalwart partners in naviga­ting these tumultuous times. We’ve seen firsthand your determination to keep the Philippine economy resilient amidst the global crisis,” ayon kay Romualdez. (Eralyn Prado)

