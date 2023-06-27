Pelikulang Pinoy bumida sa Lebanon

Pasok sa mga pelikula na bumida sa selebrasyon ng 20th anniversary ng National Heritage Month sa Lebanon ang Pinoy film na ‘Patintero: Ang Alamat ni Meng Patalo’ ng director na si Mihk Vergara.

Ang film showing na ito ay pinangunahan ng Philippine Embassy in Lebanon at Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). Ito ay patungkol sa kung paanong ang larong ‘Patintero’ ay naging parte at bumago sa buhay ng mga karakter sa pelikula.

“The way we view and experience our heritage in the face of our constantly changing environment calls for room to allow our heritage to grow over time and with us. Here in Chongqing, amidst the hustle and bustle of an ultra-modern mega city, the Consulate would like for all of us to refresh our perspectives and appreciation for our Filipino culture and identity. Let us resolve on a daily basis to pass on both to our children,” saad ni Consul General Flerida Ann Camille Mayo. (Moises Caleon)