Liza pinarangalan 

Ang bongga ni Liza Diño (former Chairperson and CEO of the Film Development Council of the Philippines), dahil iginawad sa kanya ang France’s most distinguished title, the Chevalier in the French Order of Arts and Letters (“Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres”).

Aba, exceptional naman talaga ang contribution ni Liza sa film industry, lalo na ang dedication niya in fostering cultural exchanges between the Philippines, France, and the world.

Ginanap ang intimate awarding ceremony hosted by French Ambassador Michele Boccoz in her honor noong June 23, 2023, at the Ambassador’s Residence in Makati City, Philippines.

“Liza, you are an actress by profession, but being appointed Chairperson of the Film Development Council of the Philippines seemed like you had a calling in public service to play a role in building government support for the Philippine film industry. Your energy, talent, and intensive work have been recognized by French professionals and by all French institutions, and this is why we are here tonight,” sabi pa ni French Ambassador Michele Boccoz.

Dumalo sa naturang event sina Brillante Mendoza, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Bibeth Orteza, Mark Meily, Angel Aquino, Bela Padilla, RR Herrera, Raquel Villavicencio, Bianca Balbuena, Bradley Liew, Real Florido, RJ Agustin, Jim Baltazar of CMB films.

Present din sina Ambassadors Luc Veron of the European Union, and Laure Beaufils of United Kingdom, Instituto Cervantes Director Javier Galvan, and government leaders QC Mayor Joy Belmonte with Manet Dayrit and Ed Lejano of QCinema, QC Congressman Juan Carlos ‘Arjo’ Atayde, Pangasinan Congressman Toff De Venecia, PAO Chief Persida Acosta, IPOPHL Director General Rowel Barba, and Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia.

“I’d like to thank the French government for honoring me and acknowledging that Philippine Cinema, with all the blood, sweat, and tears that need to be shed, is worth championing and fighting for,” sabi ni Liza, na abala ngayon bilang CEO ng Fire and Ice Media and Productions, Inc., katuwang si Ice Seguerra. (Dondon Sermino)

See Related Stories:

Liza Dino naka-jackpot kay Jung Hae-in

Liza Diño out, Tirso Cruz III pasok sa FDCP