Coleen muntik maging runaway bride

Muntik na palang maging runaway bride si Coleen Garcia.

Inamin ng aktres na isang buwan bago ang wedding nila ni Billy Crawford noong 2018, nagkaroon ng ‘cold feet’ si Coleen at balak niyang huwag nang ituloy ang magpakasal.

“We almost called off the wedding at that time. I didn’t know if I wanted to push through with it or not. Sobrang magulo ang utak ko noon. But we got through the wedding, hindi kami sumuko, but almost. Malapit na,” sey ni Coleen sa isang Zoom media conference.

Dagdag pa niya: “I think that was also the time pumasok lahat ng challenges. You ask yourself, ‘Ano ba ‘tong papasukan ko? Tama ba ‘tong decision that we’re making?’ Doon pumasok lahat ng duda kapag naging reality na siya.”

Dahil hindi nagawang umatras ni Coleen sa pagpapakasal kay Billy, five years na silang kasal at mag-turn 3-years old na ang anak nilang si Amari. Mas nagiging matatag daw sila ni Billy habang tumatagal ang pagsasama nila.

“We’re into this together and we should take care of our relationship forever, so it never gets to a point where we have to walk away. It has been a rocky ride for us, from our party days to being in showbiz. We’ve been through a lot and we’ve grown so much together. Not even one time walking away became an option for Billy. That was what got me also to value commitment after we got married,” sey ni Coleen.

Hindi naman itinago ni Coleen na madali siyang sumuko noon sa maraming bagay dahil sa kanyang pagiging impatient and impulsive. Hindi na raw siya ganun simula noong magkaroon siya ng sariling pamilya

“Madalas akong sumuko before. I ran away from so many things, career to personal relationships. I just learned not to give up when I got married because I learned how to value commitment. This is the time when I’ve been trying my hardest not to give up. Today, I have more humility to learn. I try to live with no regrets, but when I think about it, sana pinagbutihan ko noon.”

Nagbabalik sa pag-arte si Coleen via ‘Kung Hindi Lang Tayo Susuko’, isang six-part series for Viva One na eere sa September. Makakasama niya rito sina Carlo Aquino, Jerome Ponce, Kiko Estrada, Rhen Escaño and Ryza Cenon.

See Related Stories:

Billy, Coleen matatag ang marriage

Billy, Coleen sinita ng netizen: Anak na si Amari sumalampak sa maruming sahig