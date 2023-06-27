Carla patuloy ang pakikipaglaban laban sa pang-aabuso sa mga hayop

Patuloy ang pakikipaglaban ni Carla Abellana para mabigyan ng proteksyon ang maraming hayop laban sa animal cruelty.

Nag-post si Carla sa kanyang Instagram ng ilang pang-aabuso sa mga alagang aso. May isang kinaladkad ng rider ng motorsiklo, may isa namang iniwan sa kanal habang umuulan, at pinakadumurog sa puso ng aktres ay ang isang asong natagpuang patay at nakagapos sa loob ng sako.

“I use my platform so that you are aware of what happens around your neighborhood every single day. Because if you’re not aware, then how can you help put an end to such things? Will you allow this to just keep happening?” caption ni Carla sa isang post sa IG.

Kilala si Carla bilang animal lover kaya kabilang siya sa sumusulong na mabigyan ng proteksyon ang maraming hayop, lalo na ang animal actors na ginagamit sa mga teleserye, pelikula at sa kung ano-ano pang entertainment shows.

Katuwang ang aktres sa adbokasiya ng Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), na nagmumungkahing ipagbawal ang animal cruelty sa set, at hindi rin dapat ginagamit bilang props ang mga hayop.

Bukod sa workplace safety para sa mga hayop, matagal na ring isinusulong ni Carla ang responsible pet ownership at iba pang animal rights, kasama na rito ang pagtigil sa dog meat trade na laganap pa rin sa ibang lugar sa bansa.

Sa isang IG post ni Carla, natuwa siya sa pagtupad ng isang administrative circular para sa proteksyon ng mga hayop sa entertainment business.

“PROGRESS for Animal Welfare in our country! Administrative Circular No. 5 on the humane use of animals in media and entertainment was finally approved, signed and published by our government. This means that ALL ANIMALS are now and should be protected and humanely treated during the filming or taping of shows, films and commercials.

“Hooray for ARTISTS AGAINST ANIMAL CRUELTY! I cannot be more proud of PAWS, the Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Animal Industry. It’s time to put an end to cruelty and ensure the well-being of our beloved furry friends behind and in front of cameras! Don’t miss this opportunity to stay informed and be part of the conversation! Together, we can make a difference! Thank you, thank you, Lord! #ArtistsAgainstAnimalCruelty #AnimalWelfare #PhilippineAnimalWelfareSociety #PAWS #NoToAnimalCruelty.”

Ituloy mo lang ang laban, Carla! (Ruel Mendoza)

