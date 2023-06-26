Remulla bakasyon muna ng 10 araw

Magbabakasyon muna ng 10 araw sa kanyang trabaho si Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla dahil sa personal na dahilan.

“We kindly ask for your understanding and respect for the Secretary’s privacy during this time. We look forward to the Secretary’s return and his continued service to the DOJ and the Filipino people,” ayon sa DOJ.

Si Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez ang pansamantalang magiging officer-in-charge ng DOJ habang nakabakasyon si Remulla.

Tiniyak ng ahensya na tuloy ang mahahalagang trabaho at responsibilidad ng DOJ at mana¬natiling ipatutupad ang rule of law at maisisilbi ang hustisya.

“Rest assured that the DOJ will continue to carry out its vital functions and responsibilities, including the protection of the rights of every Filipino citizen, without any interruption,” ayon pa sa DOJ

Epektibo sa lalong madaling panahon ang bakasyon ni Remulla.

Lumutang ang maraming espekulasyon sa biglaang pagbabakasyon ni Remulla sa trabaho. ¬(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

