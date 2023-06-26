‘Pilipinas Live’ bagong petmalung sports app

INILUNSAD ng Cignal TV ang pinakabagong sports powerhouse app na Pilipinas Live upang magbigay ng unlimited sports entertainment sa mga mahihilig sa palakasan.

Mae-enjoy na ang mga live broadcast kasama ang mga behind-the-scenes action, sports news and updates, interactive fan experience at iba pang exclusive features sa naturang app.

Bilang pambungad na handog, ang Pilipinas Live ay magkakaroon ng live stream ng 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference simula ngayong Martes, Hunyo 27.

Ang Complete Game Experience Pilipinas Live ay magsisilbing go-to app para sa mga ultimate sports fan.

“Pilipinas Live was created to reshape the landscape of sports viewing. It offers the ultimate digital experience to Filipino sports enthusiasts wherever they may be. The innovation behind the app’s development and rollout represents our steadfast commitment to providing only the best to the Pinoy sports fan,” kwento ni Jane Jimenez Basas, presidente at CEO ng Cignal TV.

“It will also stream this year’s mostanticipated basketball event, the FIBA World Cup 2023 which will feature thebest teams around the world. With Pilipinas Live, you can watch not just all thegames that will be played in the Philippines, but also all the games in Japan and Indonesia. Of course, fans of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) will also enjoy watching their favorite games on the streaming platform.”

Ang Pilipinas Live app ay may introductory subscription fee na P99 per month lamang.

Para ma-download ang app, magpunta sa Google Play App Store.

3

(Abante Sports)