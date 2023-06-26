Ejercito, Revilla tiwalang ‘di masisipa si Zubiri

Nasisiyahan ang mga senador sa performance ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri kaya malabo siyang mapatalsik sa puwesto kapag nagpa-tuloy ang sesyon ng Senado sa Hulyo.

“No truth to that! Senators are very much satisfied with the leadership of Senate President Migz Zubiri,” sabi ni Assistant Majority Floor Leader Joseph Victor Ejercito.

Ayon kay Ejercito, wala siyang naririnig na nagtatangkang agawin ang posisyon ni Zubiri bilang Senate President.

“In all honesty, SP Migz, shoes will be too big to fill, that’s why I don’t think anyone will even attempt to wrest the Senate’s leadership from him. The performance of the Senate under SP Migz speaks for itself,” sambit pa niya.

Maging si Senador Ramon Bong Revilla ay naniniwalang malabong mapalitan si Zubiri bilang lider ng Senado. “Not going to happen. Okay si Migz,” ani Revilla.

“I don’t think this will happen because SP Migz is well-liked because he leads in a very professional and consultative manner,” sabi naman ni Senador Sonny Angara. (Dindo ¬Matining)

