CebuPac tumiba sa rebooking modus

Inihain ni Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez ang isang resolusyon upang suspendihin ang prangkisa ng Cebu Pacific Air dahil sa pangit na serbisyo nito.

Sa House Resolution 1101, sinabi ni Rodriguez na ang Cebu Pacific ay mayroong kasaysa¬yan ng ‘unsatisfactory service to the public’.

“Passengers of Cebu Pacific experience flight delays and cancellations, and to make matters worse, their customer service is also unreliable with passengers complaining that Cebu Pacific does provide immediate assistance or support regarding their concerns despite seeking help from the airline’s customer service hotlines and in-person help desks,” sabi ni Rodriguez.

Binanggit ng kongresista sa resolusyon ang mga reklamo ng mga pasahero sa isinagawang pagdinig ng Senado gaya ng isang pasahero na muntik ng hindi makakuha ng dentistry board exam matapos kanselahin ang kanyang Dumaguete City-Manila flight noong Mayo 1 at ilipat ito makalipas ang apat na araw.

Ang parehong pasahero ay nagulat umano ng makapag-book ang kanyang tiyahin na nasa Australia para sa kaparehong Cebu Pacific flight noong Mayo 2 pero mas mahal ang tiket nito ng P10,000.

“This shows that seats are available to highest paying customers even though there are a lot of passengers bumped off by delayed flights waiting,” sabi ni Rodriguez.

Kung titingnan umano ang datos ay mapapansin na nada¬ragdagan ang kita ng Cebu Pacific sa rebooking.

“Reports online show that Cebu Pacific’s financial statement reveals that revenues from rebooking, refunds and cancellation fees allegedly grew by 270 percent or P1.45 billion, reaching nearly P2 billion in the first quarter of this year, showing that Cebu Pacific is more interested in more profits than good service to the riding public,” dagdag pa ni Rodriguez. (Billy Begas/¬Eralyn Prado)

