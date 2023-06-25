Erika Dy, SBP masusubukan paraan sa Invitational Games

BIG deal sa Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas ang ikinasang SBP Invitational Games sa June 28, Martes, sa Smart Araneta Coliseum at SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Dito masusubukan ang kahandaan ng SBP sa co-hosting ng 2023 FIBA World Cup, kasama ng Japan at Indonesia, sa Aug. 25-Sept. 10.

“We’ll actually have our test event where we will hold games following the FIBA time which is 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Smart Araneta, and 4:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Mall of Asia,” pahayag noon ni deputy event director Erika Dy nang mag-guest sa PSA Forum kasama sina joint management committee head John Lucas, PSC chairman Richard Bachmann at local media committee head Virgil Villavicencio.

Mga tigasin ng UAAP at NCAA ang inimbitahan ng SBP sa simulation games.

Bakbakan ang Ateneo at Letran ng 4 p.m., susundan ng UP-San Beda ng 8 p.m. sa Big Dome.

Sa MOA, DLSU vs. College of St. Benilde ng 4:45 p.m., National U vs. Mapua ng 8:30 p.m.

Nagkakahalaga ng P100 at P200 ang tickets na mabibili sa ticketnet.com.ph/events/detail.

(Vladi Eduarte)