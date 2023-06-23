SRA sinita ng COA sa P326M asukal project

Pinatututukan ng Commission on Audit (COA) sa Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) ang mga kakula­ngan nito para maayos na maipatupad ang Block Farm Program na ang layunin ay palakasin ang produksiyon ng asukal sa bansa.

Sa 2022 audit report ng COA sinabi nito na bumili ang SRA ngP326.233 million halaga ng agricultural machine­ries at equipment for irrigation facilities para sa Visayas subalit ang mga ito ay nakatengga dahil wala namang water sources na pagkukunan para sa irigasyon gayundin ang ilang farm implements ay pinarenta sa mga asosasyon.

“The foregoing deficiencies somewhat negatively impacted the attainment of the objective of the Block Farm Program to boost the production of sugarcane and sugar and increase the incomes of the su­garcane farmers/planters and farm workers,” ayon sa report ng COA.

Ang Block Farm Program na nasa ilalim ng Sugar Industry Development Act ay may mandato na magbigay ng service facilities, funding para sa training, at iba pang support activities para sa mga magsasaka upang mapalakas ang produksiyon subalit bigo itong maramdaman.

Tinukoy pa ng COA na sa Bukidnon, Batangas at Cotabato ay nasa P10.482 million accessories para sa farm tractors gaya ng power harrows at fertilizer applicators ang hindi nagagamit dahil hindi ito akma sa lugar.

“There was also a lack of training on the part of the suppliers and SRA personnel on the use of agricultural machinery. The lack of training resulted in the non-utilization of the machineries and equipment or these were not utilized to their full potential/capacity,” nakasaad pa sa report.

Sa North Cotabato ang transfer of ownership ng mga truck para sa farmer beneficiaries ay hindi pa rin naisasagawa.

“One of the five haulin­g trucks costing P3.8 million, distributed to Calunasan Sugarcane Planters Association, Calunasan, M’lang, North Cotabato was still registered under the name of the supplier, hence ownership of the beneficiary-association not ensured,” giit ng COA.

Sa panig ng SRA sinabi nito na nagsimula na ang kanilang Property and Procurement Ma­nagement Division na iayos ang registration ng mga truck.

Ang kopya ng report ng COA ay ipinadala kay SRA Acting Admi­nistrator Pablo Luis Azcona upang mabigyang solusyon ang mga puna ng audit team.(Tina Mendoza)

