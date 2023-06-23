Mga alipores sa NAIA idamay! Bautista pinasisibak na kay PBBM

Pinasisibak ni Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez kay Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang lahat ng opisyal ng Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) at Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) dahil sa kabiguang gampanan ang kanilang mandato na nagresulta sa sunod-sunod na aberya sa paliparan at puwersiyo sa libo-libong biyahero.

Kasama ring gustong sibakin ng kongresista ang mga opisyal ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) na direktang nangangasiwa sa naturang mga ahensiya.

Ang DOTr ay pinamumunuan ni Secretary Jaime Bautista.

“The ongoing air transportation or aviation mess is due to the failure of these agencies to faithfully and satisfactorily carry out their mandates. They are guilty of negligence for failing or refusing to sanction Cebu Pacific for its lousy service to the riding public,” giit ni Rodriquez.

Malinaw umanong nabigo ang CAAP na panatilihing maayos ang operational and navigational system ng Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“Proof of that is the recent glitches that exposed plane passengers to grave danger. This matter involves not only passenger safety but national security as well,” giit ng solon.

Tinukoy ng solon ang mga opisyal ng CAAP na dapat sibakin at palitan ng pangulo ay sina Manuel Antonio Tamayo, director general; Mark Nester Mendoza, corporate secretary; Danjun Lucas, deputy director general for administration; at Edgardo Diaz, deputy director general for operations.

Gayundin ang CAB officials na sina Carmelo Arcilla, executive director; at Porvenir Porciuncula, deputy executive director.

Pinuna rin ni Rodriquez sina Bautista at Undersecretary for Aviation and airports Roberto Lim sa hindi pagkilos sa nakitang problema sa paliparan gayong sila’y pawang may sapat na kaalaman sa takbo ng industriya bilang dating airline at air transportation association exe­cutives sa matagal na panahon.

“With their wealth of knowledge and experience­, the public expects much from them. They should sort out this mess about delayed flights, cancelled flights, overbooking, and airport glitches. They should not wait for the President to order them to do so,” dagdag pa ni Rodriquez. (Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas)

