Robinsons Offices launches newest green innovation in transportation with COMET

Robinsons Offices in collaboration with Global Electric Transport (GET), has taken a significant step towards further boosting accessibility to its premier Destination Estate, Bridgetowne, by introducing an electric transport service from and to Robinsons Galleria.

Bridgetowne Destination Estate is straddled between Quezon City and Pasig City enjoying a three-way access through C5, Ortigas Ave., and Amang Rodriguez Ave., whereas Robinsons Galleria is known for its accessibility being 600m away from the Ortigas Station of the MRT.

As part of their green initiative, Robinsons Offices together with Robinsons Land Corporation are committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and convenient commuting experience for the public. The City Optimized Managed Electric Transport (COMET) shuttle service, powered by GET, offers an enjoyable and eco-friendly way to travel.

Sustainable Commute:

By opting for COMET, you actively contribute to sustainability initiatives while embracing anefficient commuting experience. COMET buses are equipped with full electric motors – the absence of engine noise offers a serene ambiance within the vehicle.

This enables passengers to engage in productive work during their commute. Whether it’s attending to emails, organizing schedules, or indulging in a moment of relaxation with a captivating book, you can relish a peaceful and focused ride.

In addition, COMET buses are monitored and connected, guaranteeing a smooth, safe, and seamless trip. The well-maintained interiors, complemented by air-conditioning, offer utmost comfort to passengers, ensuring a pleasant journey.

Diesel-powered vehicles contribute significantly to air pollution, leading to various health issues. However, with COMET buses, you can breathe easily and minimize exposure to harmful pollutants. By reducing CO2 emissions, each COMET bus can make a substantial impact on combating global warming.

GET estimates that using a single COMET bus for just a year can reduce CO2 emissions by a remarkable 40,000 kilograms. By choosing COMET, you are not only prioritizing your well-being but also making a positive contribution to the environment.

Convenient and Accessible:

The COMET shuttle service, currently operating from Monday to Saturday, offers convenient transportation between Giga Tower in Bridgetowne Destination Estate and Robinsons Galleria’s Carpark Annex Terminal.

This route can easily expand to stops at Robinsons Offices’ premier office building, GBF Center 1, and the upcoming Opus Mall. The shuttle service is available from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and commuters can effortlessly access the service by simply downloading the GETPASS mobile app on their smartphones.

By joining the Robinsons Riders Club group, each rider will be given a personalized QR code, which passengers can use easily board and alight the COMET bus. With a spacious capacity accommodating up to 30 passengers, you can indulge in a comfortable and enjoyable ride.

Accessibility is a priority for Robinsons Land Corporation. Each COMET bus is designed to accommodate passengers with disabilities, featuring air-conditioning, an extending electric ramp, and a reserved spot next to the driver for wheelchair users. The COMET’s onboard computer runs the GETPASS system for cashless fare collection, ensuring a hassle-free payment experience.

Robinsons Land Corporation’s collaboration with GET and its COMET buses revolutionize the concept of transportation by combining sustainability, safety, and convenience. By choosing the COMET shuttle service, you become part of a movement towards cleaner air and a greener future. Experience the joy of hassle-free commuting, knowing that you are making a positive impact on

your health and the environment. Join the COMET revolution and enjoy a fun, reliable, and sustainable journey with GET and Robinsons Offices.

For a limited period, the RLC’s COMET shuttle service offers complimentary rides between Giga Tower and Robinsons Galleria, allowing passengers to experience the convenience and sustainability of this eco-friendly transportation initiative without any cost.

RLC and GET Philippines, Inc., solidify their commitment in sustainability.

(L-R) Mr. JP Balboa (VP Corporate Lease, Robinsons Offices), Mr. LA Montes (Sr. Development Director, Robinsons

Industrial and Integrated Developments), Mr. Myron Yao (Regional Operations Manager, Robinsons Malls), Mr.

Jericho P. Go (SVP and General Manager, Robinsons Offices), Mr. Frankie Endriga (COO, GET Philippines, Inc.),

Atty. Severino Sumulong (Director of Legal Services, GET Philippines, Inc.), Ms. Sheera Vizcarra (Sr. Sales Executive

and Business Development, GET Philippines, Inc.)