Pinay magna cum laude sa Singapore

Nagtapos ng may karangalan ang isang Pinay sa presitihiyong university sa Singapore.

Siya si Gabrielle Charis Tagtag tubong Benguet. Kamakailan lang ay matagumpay niyang nasungkit ang kanyang diploma bilang Magna Cum Laude sa kursong BS (Hons) in Life Sciences minor in Physical Sciences sa Yale-NUS College.

Ani Gabrielle sa kanyang Facebook post, “My heartfelt gratitude goes out to the people who believed in me since day one — my family, friends, teachers, and my entire community both in the Philippines and in Singapore. Maraming salamat! Agyamanak unay! Lagi’t lagi, para sa bayan.”

Bukod dito, siya rin ay alumna ng Philippine Science High School-Cordillera Administrative Region Campus noong 2019. Pagbati nito, “The Phi­lippine Science High School System commends Gabrielle Charis Tagtag of PSHS-Cordillera Administrative Region Campus (Batch 2019) for graduating as Magna Cum Laude with the degree in BS (Honours) Life Sciences Minor in Physical Sciences Yale-NUS College Class of 2023. We are proud of you! #HusayPisay #OneDOST4U.” (Moises Caleon)