UP Diliman 100% rate sa architecture licensure

Nanguna ang University of the Philippines-Diliman sa listahan ng mga eskwelahan na may mataas na passing rate sa katatapos lamang na June 2023 Architect Licensure Exam (ALE).

Ito’y dahil sa matagumpay na nasungkit ng unibersdiad ang 100% successful rate sa nasabing pagsusulit.

Bukod dito, mula rin sa UPD ang Top 7 na si Ma. Katrina Joy Remudaro Seno, Top 8 na si Lorenzo Jarell Real Lasaleta, at Top 9 na si Ellora Trisha Gaduyon Narida.

Samantala, sinundan naman ito ng PUP Sta. Mesa at UST bilang top performing schools sa ALE.

“Examinees from the UP Diliman (UPD) College of Architecture (CA) emerged triumphant in the June 2023 Licensure Examination for Architects, with all 50 of them passing and UPD ranking first among top-performing schools for this round,” pagbati ng UPD sa kanilang Facebook post. (Moises Caleon)